Bellevue man indicted for allegedly falsifying clients’ tax returns

A 63-year-old Bellevue tax preparer was indicted for allegedly falsifying his clients’ tax returns.

The man was charged with 14 counts of aiding and assisting with the preparation and presentation of false tax returns, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Thanjavur Manavalan has been the owner and operator of Mano Accounting Services since 2004. He made his first appearance on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

“Manavalan falsified a variety of items on clients’ tax returns, including charitable contributions, proceeds and initial price (basis) of investments sold, business losses, rental income, and private loans,” said the news release. “Manavalan’s tax preparation business filed thousands of returns and grew substantially over the course of the fraud scheme.”

The indictment said there were 14 different tax returns from 2018 to 2020 with alleged false and fraudulent information. The U.S. Treasury said it lost over $500,000 as a result.

“Aiding and assisting with the preparation and presentation of a false tax return is punishable by up to three years in prison,” said the release.

His trial is scheduled for February 20, 2024.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation is investigating the case and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David T. Martin.

