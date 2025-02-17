Delta plane crash lands on its roof in Toronto

TORONTO — A Delta Airlines plane crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport Monday as it arrived from Minneapolis.

Video and photos online from passengers show the plane landed on its roof on the tarmac.

The airport says all passengers and crew are accounted for.

According to Delta Airlines, Flight 4819 was operated by Endeavor Air which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines headquartered in Minneapolis.

The airline says the flight was carrying a total of 80 people – 76 passengers and four crew.

Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals, according to Delta.

Airport staff told CTV News they have shut down all arrivals and departures at this time.

No word about what caused the cash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





