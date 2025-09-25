Charlie Kirk could become youngest figure memorialized on legal U.S. currency

Rep. Abe Hamadeh of Arizona and Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger of Texas introduced legislation Friday to honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk by featuring him on 400,000 commemorative silver dollar coins in 2026.

The proposal comes in the wake of Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, which prompted national mourning and renewed calls from his supporters for a lasting tribute to his life and work.

According to the Republican Study Committee, the measure highlights his influence in conservative politics and the Christian faith community.

If approved by Congress and signed into law, the legislation would make Kirk the youngest person ever memorialized on U.S. currency.

The coins would bear an engraving of the phrase, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” and place him among a select group of Americans recognized on U.S. coinage, including George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Susan B. Anthony, and Jackie Robinson.

Supporters say the coins will be minted at no cost to taxpayers, with production funded through sales to collectors.

The final design would require approval from President Donald Trump.

