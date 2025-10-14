Amazon is creating 250,000 jobs in the U.S. this holiday season

If you’re looking for a holiday job this season, Amazon is hiring 250,000 people across the country. The company is expecting a surge in holiday orders.

Amazon is looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions for its fulfillment and transportation network.

Regular full- and part-time employees earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits, and seasonal employees can earn an average wage of over $19 per hour.

Positions will be posted weekly from October through December on hiring.amazon.com.

Amazon’s hiring spree appears to be an outlier in the job market. According to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, seasonal jobs in the retail industry are expected to hit their lowest level since 2009.

The firm points to factors such as higher business costs from tariffs, inflationary pressures, and companies relying on automation.

“A wave of uncertainty is impacting not just Retailers, but also consumers heading into the final quarter of the year. With hiring slowing across the board, Retailers may hire fewer workers themselves, while many of their shoppers slow spending,” said Andy Challenger, Workplace Expert and Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

