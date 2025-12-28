$400K lobster shipment allegedly stolen after departing Massachusetts heading to Midwest

TAUNTON, MASS. — Less than two weeks before Christmas, $400,000 of lobsters were stolen from Lineage Logistics in Taunton heading to Costco locations in the Midwest, according to CEO of Rexing Companies Dylan Rexing.

“These crimes cost the industry billions of dollars each year,” Chris Burroughs, President and CEO of Transportation Intermediaries Association.

“It’s really going to hurt Mr. Rexing’s company from a financial perspective.”

Rexing was responsible for hiring a trucking company to get the lobsters to the two Costco

locations in Minnesota and Illinois.

“It was a fraudster or criminal who was acting as a legitimate trucking company they went

and picked up the load and at that point in time it went missing,” said Burroughs.

“This theft wasn’t random. It followed a pattern we’re seeing more and more, where

criminals impersonate legitimate carriers using spoofed emails and burner phones to

hijack high-value freight while it’s in transit,” said Rexing.

According to both men, it’s the second time a cargo theft has happened in Taunton this

morning.

With something as expensive as seafood becoming a target, Burroughs says criminals are

taking advantage of enforcement and regulatory loopholes.

“Some of these companies are gaining registration they got 2 to 300 trucking authorities

under the same name or address,” he said.

“We need a much more collaborative effort between industry federal government and law

enforcement to really start cracking down on this,” he added.

Boston 25 has reached out to Taunton Police for more information.

Rexing Companies says they are working closely with the FBI.

