3 U.S. F-15 jets shot down over Kuwait

The U.S. Military’s Central Command confirmed on Monday that three of its fighter jets supporting its strikes on Iran were shot down over Kuwait in an “apparent friendly fire” incident.

All six crew members ejected safely and are stable.

“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” the statement from the U.S. Military’s Central Command stated.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The incident comes as the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran continues to escalate.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Dan Caine are set to hold a press conference on Monday at 5 a.m. PST to discuss the ongoing military operation in Iran. You can watch here.

According to the Associated Press, at least 555 people have been killed in Iran so far by the U.S.-Israeli campaign.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said that more than 130 cities across the country have come under attack.

Eleven people have been killed in Israel and 31 in Lebanon, according to authorities there.

