2024 Paris Olympics results: Team USA wins first gold medal, Katie Ledecky wins bronze on Day 1

The Olympics are off and running, and the United States has already won its first gold medal.

The Paris Games kicked off on Saturday after the wet and wild Opening Ceremony down the Seine River on Friday night. From the first medals being handed out to a ridiculous celebrity-politician crossover you didn't know you needed, here are the top five stories from July 27 in Paris:

Team USA men win gold in 4x100

Thanks to Caeleb Dressel and Team USA, the Americans have won their first gold medal this summer.

Dressel, Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy and Hunter Armstrong won the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay in Paris on Saturday to mark the first gold medal for the United States so far in these Games. The team finished with a time of 3:09.28, just ahead of Australia and Italy.

The medal marked Dressel's eighth Olympic gold.

TEAM USA STRIKES GOLD. 💪



CAELEB DRESSEL BRINGS IT HOME IN THE MEN'S 4X100 FREE RELAY. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/rJwrSEWhps — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

Snoop Dogg was in the Paris La Défense Arena and was seen cheering on the team with Dressel’s wife and baby.

Snoop Dogg watching Team USA win its first Gold Medal in Paris in swimming.



Now, that’s joy. pic.twitter.com/sOmoKhzzNX — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 27, 2024

Ariarne Titmus beats Katie Ledecky in 400-meter freestyle

Australia's Ariarne Titmus rolled over American star Katie Ledecky in the first high-profile swimming showdown of the 2024 Games.

Titmus won the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter freestyle final with a time of 3:57.49. She led just about the entire way, and held a huge lead over Ledecky down the stretch. Canada’s Summer McIntosh won silver in the event nearly a full second behind Titmus, and Ledecky came in third at 4:00.86 to grab her first medal in Paris.

The three-way duel had been dubbed as the "Race of the Century." Even though it finished as expected, it lived up to the hype.

Titmus is favored to win the 200-meter freestyle on Monday, though Ledecky is the favorite in both the 800-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle. While she didn’t win gold on Saturday, she can still become the most decorated female U.S. Olympian ever this summer.

Wemby wins early, Antetokounmpo falls

Victor Wembanyama's Olympic debut got off to the perfect start on Saturday.

Wembanyama dropped 19 points to lead France past Brazil 78-66 in their first game of the Olympics. The NBA’s Rookie of the Year threw down several huge dunks in the win and had little issue dominating the Brazilians inside.

What even is Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/zl6NKFaChA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 27, 2024

Wembanyama and France will take on Japan next on Tuesday.

Though he got his win, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo slipped in his first Olympics outing. Antetokounmpo and Greece fell 86-79 to Canada in their Group A game on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and five rebounds in the loss. R.J. Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 44 points for Canada in the win.

Elsewhere, Australia beat Spain behind a 20-point outing from Jock Landale. Germany beat Japan by 20 points after a dominant performance from Franz Wagner in their Group B game.

Nadal-Alcaraz rally for first win

In their first competition together as doubles partners, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz picked up a huge opening win in Paris on Saturday.

Nadal and Alcaraz rallied out of a 3-0 hole in the second set to beat the Argentine pair of Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez and advance into the second round.

Rafa Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz’ reaction after winning their first ever doubles match together at the Olympics.



Arms in the air.



They share a hug.



This team is something special.



Nadalcaraz all day long. 🥹



🇪🇸❤️



pic.twitter.com/1KNYvDblwQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 27, 2024

This marks the first Games for Alcaraz, who is the top-ranked player in the world and is coming off titles at Wimbledon and the French Open already this summer. Nadal has won two gold medals in his career, first in singles in Beijing in 2008 and again in doubles in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

China wins first gold medal at Paris Games

The first gold medal of the entire Games went to a pair of Chinese teenagers on Saturday.

Huang Yuting, 17, and Sheng Lihao, 19, beat Korea’s Hajun Park and Jihyeon Keum 16-12 to win the 10-meter air rifle mixed team gold medal in Paris. Yting and Lihao have dominated the sport in recent years, and rolled to a 16-2 win in the title match at last year’s world championships. A Kazakhstan duo beat Germany in the bronze medal match to reach the podium.

While Americans Mary Carolynn Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky won the silver medal in the event in Tokyo, neither of the two U.S. teams performed well on Saturday. Tucker and Rylan William Kissell finished in 13th, and Ivan Roe and Sagen Maddalena finished in 18th.

Highlight of the day

There’s a guy painting the Eiffel Tower as the beach volleyball plays on. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/yLOJIXTGmE — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) July 27, 2024

One More Thing: The Flavor Flav-Jill Biden crossover

Yes, this actually happened on Saturday.

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, was watching the U.S. women’s water polo team’s win over Greece on Saturday in France. Flav, despite not having a prior connection to the team, recently partnered up to support them.

The 65-year-old rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was rocking a custom Flav jersey and a water polo cap in the stands. Then near the end of the match, the Flav-FLOTUS crossover event went down. And it was as incredible as you could imagine.