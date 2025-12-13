At least 2 killed and several more hurt in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

At least 2 people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

They urged students and staff to take shelter during the second day of final exams.

The Associated Press reported there are multiple gunshot victims, according to police.

Police did not immediately release details about the victims’ conditions or the circumstances of the shooting.

Brown said it was “coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Emergency medical on scene.”

A police officer warned members of the media to take cover in vehicles because the area was still active scene. Officers carrying assault weapons and emergency vehicles lined many of the streets surrounding the engineering school.

Officials were still gathering information, said Kristy DosReis, chief public information officer for the city.

President Donald Trump said late in the afternoon that he has been briefed on the shooting.

“God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” he said on his social media site.

The university retracted its earlier claim that a suspect was in custody and is telling those on campus to continue to shelter in place, lock doors, silence cell phones and stay hidden.

Brown University also said there were reports of shots on Governor Street.

The shooter was reported near Barus & Holley Engineering, which a seven-story structure that houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department, according to the school’s website.

BrownUAlert: 1st, Urgent: There’s an active shooter near Barus &amp; Holley Engineering. Lock doors, silence phones and stay stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information." <i>— Brown University</i>

An update at 4:51 p.m. reported a suspect in custody, which was followed by a correction at 5:11 p.m.

No details have yet been revealed about possible casualties.

Brown is an Ivy League university located in Providence with a student body of 11,005.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

