Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

'No Land Beneath Our Wings'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Iris (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Evelyn (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Production Assistant - - Seattle only, no flight/hotel provided (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Beneath the Same Sky'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (DP) (crew)

--- Ana Marisol Reyes (lead, female, 15-30)

--- Isaiah Reed (lead, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $46

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Call This Land Mother'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Leya (lead, female, 16-26)

--- Tim Duffy (Older) (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Tim Duffy (Younger) (lead, male, 16-26)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Glass Stars' - LIVE!'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Bruce Boyd (supporting, 50-65)

--- Reverend Neil Chandler (supporting, male, 50-100)

--- Sound Technician (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'YouTube Sports Series, Military Veteran'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Army Veteran (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $83

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Boy Trouble'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Britney (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Brad (supporting, male, 21-39)

--- Sarah (supporting, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Legend of the Golden Elephant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maya (lead, female, 6-6)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Absence of Violet,' Producer'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Finite'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kai (supporting, male, 8-10)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the short film here

