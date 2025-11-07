The most expensive neighborhoods in Olympia

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Olympia metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Cain Road (Olympia, WA)

Median sale price

: $819,900 |

Median days on market

: 11 days

2534 Wedgewood Ct SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $795,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 3,194

- See 2534 Wedgewood Ct SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

2543 Natola Dr SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $489,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,591

- See 2543 Natola Dr SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

2802 Burnaby Park Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $1,055,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 3,813

- See 2802 Burnaby Park Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

#2. Indian Summer Golf & Country Club (Lacey, WA)

Median sale price

: $767,500 |

Median days on market

: 85 days

3712 Kinsale Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $774,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,345

- See 3712 Kinsale Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

3804 Kinsale Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,792

- See 3804 Kinsale Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

4120 Stonehaven Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $679,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,900

- See 4120 Stonehaven Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

6849 Fairway Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,696

- See 6849 Fairway Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

#3. Oak Tree (Lacey, WA)

Median sale price

: $679,916 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

2131 Huntington Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,595

- See 2131 Huntington Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513 on Redfin.com

2524 Acer Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513

- List price: $649,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,815

- See 2524 Acer Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513 on Redfin.com

2530 Acer Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513

- List price: $729,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,963

- See 2530 Acer Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513 on Redfin.com

3111 Arrowroot Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513

- List price: $834,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,238

- See 3111 Arrowroot Loop SE, Olympia, WA 98513 on Redfin.com

#4. Pleasant Glade (Lacey, WA)

Median sale price

: $639,999 |

Median days on market

: 54 days

2102 Mark St NE, Olympia, WA 98516

- List price: $1,805,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,527

- See 2102 Mark St NE, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

3830 23Rd Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98516

- List price: $619,995

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,251

- See 3830 23Rd Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

3942 Hyde Loop NE, Olympia, WA 98516

- List price: $684,995

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,770

- See 3942 Hyde Loop NE, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

4511 15Th Ave NE, Lacey, WA 98516

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,064

- See 4511 15Th Ave NE, Lacey, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#5. Jubilee at Hawks Prairie (Lacey, WA)

Median sale price

: $610,000 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

4212 Vashon Dr NE, Lacey, WA 98516

- List price: $825,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,426

- See 4212 Vashon Dr NE, Lacey, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

4961 Spokane St NE, Lacey, WA 98516

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,640

- See 4961 Spokane St NE, Lacey, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

4989 Spokane St NE, Lacey, WA 98516

- List price: $589,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,710

- See 4989 Spokane St NE, Lacey, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

8650 Bainbridge Loop NE, Lacey, WA 98516

- List price: $617,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,904

- See 8650 Bainbridge Loop NE, Lacey, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.