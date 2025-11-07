The most expensive neighborhoods in Bellingham

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Bellingham metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Edgemoor (Bellingham, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,400,280 |

Median days on market

: 12 days

214 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,098,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,752

- See 214 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

405 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $3,179,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 3,940

- See 405 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

406 Willow Road Pl, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,592,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,626

- See 406 Willow Road Pl, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

624 Clark Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,891

- See 624 Clark Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#2. South Hill Historic District (Bellingham, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,285,280 |

Median days on market

: 35 days

1005 15Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,593,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,017

- See 1005 15Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

215 N Forest St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,325,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,870

- See 215 N Forest St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

706 16Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,799,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,484

- See 706 16Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

917 13Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $1,299,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 0.75 | Square feet: 2,538

- See 917 13Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#3. South Hill (Bellingham, WA)

Median sale price

: $1,242,780 |

Median days on market

: 50 days

201 S State St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $589,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,174

- See 201 S State St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

510 S State St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 1,200

- See 510 S State St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

522 12Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $853,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 968

- See 522 12Th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

600 S State St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 945

- See 600 S State St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#4. Samish (Bellingham, WA)

Median sale price

: $910,280 |

Median days on market

: 16 days

2010 Samish Crest Way, Bellingham, WA 98229

- List price: $1,847,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,579

- See 2010 Samish Crest Way, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

2600 42Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- List price: $1,399,950

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,561

- See 2600 42Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

835 Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98229

- List price: $1,895,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,122

- See 835 Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

921 Whitewater Dr, Bellingham, WA 98229

- List price: $1,615,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 3,631

- See 921 Whitewater Dr, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#5. Silver Beach (Bellingham, WA)

Median sale price

: $900,000 |

Median days on market

: 34 days

3700 Alabama St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- List price: $349,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 667

- See 3700 Alabama St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

4020 Academy St, Bellingham, WA 98226

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,234

- See 4020 Academy St, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

4251 Northridge Way, Bellingham, WA 98226

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,213

- See 4251 Northridge Way, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

4521 Wall St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- List price: $3,390,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,200

- See 4521 Wall St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.