Most expensive homes for sale in Seattle

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Seattle listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3038 E Laurelhurst Dr NE, Seattle

- Price: $19,945,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,271

- Price per square foot: $1,769

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

#2. 4911 NE Laurelcrest Ln, Seattle

- Price: $18,450,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,590

- Price per square foot: $1,923

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 31 days

#3. 530 36th Ave E, Seattle

- Price: $12,300,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,910

- Price per square foot: $1,554

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 98 days

#4. 2001 Broadmoor Dr E, Seattle

- Price: $10,995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,030

- Price per square foot: $1,369

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 158 days

#5. 1301 Spring St Apt 32, Seattle

- Price: $8,600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,918

- Price per square foot: $1,243

- Days on market: 49 days

#6. 421 W Highland Dr, Seattle

- Price: $8,560,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,900

- Price per square foot: $1,083

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 115 days

#7. 99 Union St Unit 1801, Seattle

- Price: $8,175,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,488

- Price per square foot: $1,821

- Days on market: 425 days (-$1,520,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 111 W Highland Dr Units 9E & 9W, Seattle

- Price: $7,900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,360

- Price per square foot: $1,473

- Days on market: 297 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1920 4th Ave Unit Ph 101, Seattle

- Price: $7,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,170

- Price per square foot: $1,353

- Days on market: 87 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 2125 1st Ave Apt 3202, Seattle

- Price: $6,900,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,890

- Price per square foot: $2,387

- Days on market: 294 days (-$1,100,000 price reduction since listing)

