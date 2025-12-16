Most expensive homes for sale in Seattle

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Seattle listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3038 E Laurelhurst Dr NE, Seattle
- Price: $19,945,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,271
- Price per square foot: $1,769
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
#2. 4911 NE Laurelcrest Ln, Seattle
- Price: $18,450,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,590
- Price per square foot: $1,923
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 31 days
#3. 530 36th Ave E, Seattle
- Price: $12,300,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,910
- Price per square foot: $1,554
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 98 days
#4. 2001 Broadmoor Dr E, Seattle
- Price: $10,995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,030
- Price per square foot: $1,369
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 158 days
#5. 1301 Spring St Apt 32, Seattle
- Price: $8,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,918
- Price per square foot: $1,243
- Days on market: 49 days
#6. 421 W Highland Dr, Seattle
- Price: $8,560,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,900
- Price per square foot: $1,083
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 115 days
#7. 99 Union St Unit 1801, Seattle
- Price: $8,175,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,488
- Price per square foot: $1,821
- Days on market: 425 days (-$1,520,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 111 W Highland Dr Units 9E & 9W, Seattle
- Price: $7,900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,360
- Price per square foot: $1,473
- Days on market: 297 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1920 4th Ave Unit Ph 101, Seattle
- Price: $7,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,170
- Price per square foot: $1,353
- Days on market: 87 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 2125 1st Ave Apt 3202, Seattle
- Price: $6,900,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,890
- Price per square foot: $2,387
- Days on market: 294 days (-$1,100,000 price reduction since listing)
