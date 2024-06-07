Man shot in South Seattle May 17 has died

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a 61-year-old man shot in a South Seattle encampment on May 17 has died.

Police responded to the encampment in the 3300 block of Airport Way South for reports of a shooting just after noon on May 17.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

On June 5, the victim died at Harborview Medical Center. He has yet to be identified by the King County Medical Examiner.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Police say the victim was not able to give them a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group