Man hospitalized after shooting outside of a Monroe bar

MONROE, Wash. — A 31-year-old Monroe man was shot in the chest outside a bar on East Main Street.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department received multiple 911 calls about the shooting.

Patrons inside the business reported hearing the shots and immediately took cover.

Witnesses said those involved in the shooting ran off in multiple directions.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Everett, where he remains in serious condition.

Detectives are actively following up on leads regarding the identity of the shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing; however, early information suggests that the shooter and the man knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe Police Detectives at police@monroewa.gov or call the tip line at (360) 863-4600.

