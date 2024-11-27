Zoolights is back! Who’s ready for Pierce County’s largest light celebration?

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County’s largest holiday light celebration is back and brighter than ever.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s Zoolights opens Friday, Nov. 29.

“For 37 years, Zoolights has been a cherished tradition for families and friends, and this season promises to bring even more joy to our South Sound community,” said the zoo’s Director, Alan Varsik in a news release.

Staff is rolling out some new light attractions this year, including a zoo safari that features illuminated elephants and giraffes, a tribute to Northwest Trek Wildlife Park featuring bears, bison, and wolves, a butterfly garden, and more.

Staff says there will be some fan favorites making a comeback this year, including their majestic Mount Rainier display, the spirited Seahawks Tree glowing in blue and green, and the Tacoma Narrows Bridges.

Zoolights will run nightly through Jan. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.

