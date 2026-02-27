Your Seattle weekend guide: Scream therapy, roller skating, stand-up comedy, and more

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

It’s the final weekend of February, and spring is right around the corner.

Here are some ideas to enjoy the good weather this weekend!

Need to let it out? Join the community scream

Sometimes, life just makes you want to scream, and that’s exactly what is going to happen at Lincoln Park on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Seattle Scream Club is meeting to let out a big community scream. There is a reason behind the scream, as the event’s description says, “screaming is a release, a reset for the mind and body, and when we do it together, something shifts.” After the collective scream, there will be closing comments before everyone heads to the next adventure. The Seattle Scream Club will meet on the first Sunday of the month.

At SIFF Cinema Uptown, the world of independent animation is the star of the show this weekend during the Sea Slug Animation Festival. There will be work from around the globe, but this year’s event has a special focus on animators and creators from the Pacific Northwest. You can buy tickets for the whole weekend or individual screenings at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

Black History Month Celebrations continue this weekend

Black History Month Celebrations continue this weekend, including the Fourth Annual Black Makers and Creatives Event at the Hyatt Regency on Sunday. There will be art, music, dancing, a fashion show, plus pop-ups from Black-owned food and beverage vendors. Proceeds of the ticket sales are being donated to the Family First Community Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

At Elliott Bay Book Company, the 34th Annual African-American Writers’ Alliance Group Reading is Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be readings from a variety of authors, poets, storytellers, and plenty more. The event is free, but they do ask that you RSVP ahead of time so they can plan accordingly for audience size.

Saturday at the Tacoma Dome is the Asia Pacific New Year Celebration. This free, family-friendly event will have two stages of live entertainment and demonstrations, including music and martial arts. There will also be hands-on activities for you and the kids to learn about different cultures and regions of the world, plus games, opportunities to check out traditional clothing, vendors, and the event’s website says to come hungry, as there will be lots of food to enjoy.

Roller skating, comedy, and hockey round out the weekend

Also in Tacoma, the first Open Skate of 2026 at the Tacoma Armory is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s $10 to get in the door, and rentals are available as well. For those looking to learn, Tomorrowland Junior Roller Derby is offering lessons at 12:30 p.m., focused on helping you learn the basics, from skating to properly falling and stopping. The lessons are only $5.

For those 21 and up looking for a laugh this weekend, the Seattle Comedy Showcase is at The Growler Guys in Lake City. There will be a mix of local and touring acts bringing the laughs for an hour and a half on Friday and Saturday, plus there are over 60 beers on tap for you to enjoy in between sets.

Finally, the Seattle Kraken are back in action and back at home at Climate Pledge this weekend, taking on the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night, puck drop at 7 p.m.

What spring events do I need to know about? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

