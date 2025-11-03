Young Chinook salmon in Puget Sound near urban waterways found containing ‘forever chemicals’

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says that young Chinook salmon have been found with a mix of chemicals ranging from pesticides, antibiotics, and PFAS, known as forever chemicals, among others.

A study led by WDFW’s Toxics Biological Observation System (TBiOS) unit and researchers from the University of Washington discovered various “contaminants of emerging concern” in waterways around the Sound.

Researchers say the contaminants came from stormwater and wastewater, which fed into waterways between Skagit, Snohomish, Green/Duwamish, Puyallup/White, and Nisqually.

As the young salmon migrate from freshwater to saltwater, they get exposed to the contaminants from urban water sources containing detergents and household cleaners, WDFW says.

The chemicals were tested to be at dangerous levels, which could negatively affect the salmon’s behavior, physiology, and survival.

With these findings, researchers are now looking to identify the source of the contaminants and stop them from entering the Puget Sound.

For more information on the study, visit WDFW.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group