Randy Johnson statue to be erected at T-Mobile Park next year

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have announced that they will honor legend Randy Johnson with his own statue at T-Mobile Park next year

“Randy, on behalf of the Seattle Mariners organization, your teammates, and generations of fans—thank you for your talent, your passion, your competitiveness, and your unforgettable impact on this franchise,” said Seattle Mariners chairman & managing partner John Stanton during today’s ceremony at T-Mobile Park. “Your legacy will forever tower over this ballpark. In your honor, in 2027 the Mariners will erect a statue honoring your history with the team.”

Johnson will join Dave Niehaus (2011), Ken Griffey Jr. (2017), Edgar Martinez (2021), and Ichiro Suzuki (2026) as Mariners legends to be immortalized with a statue at T-Mobile Park.

Johnson’s #51 jersey was retired by the Mariners in a special pregame ceremony on Saturday.

He came to Seattle in 1989 in a trade with the Montreal Expos. Known as the “Big Unit,” he had his breakout season in 1993 when he went 19-8 with 3.24 ERA and the first of his six 300+ strikeout seasons.

Johnson remains among the all-time franchise leaders in strikeouts (2nd) and wins, starts and innings pitched (3rd), among other categories.

He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 following a 22-year career in the MLB that ended in 2009.

©2026 Cox Media Group