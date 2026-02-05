Young child dies from flu in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap Public Health District confirmed that a young child in Kitsap County died from an influenza-associated illness in January.

This marks the second flu-associated pediatric death reported in Washington state for the 2025-2026 flu season, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Last week, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that a school-age teen boy had died from the flu in Snohomish County. He was from the Marysville area and was the first pediatric flu death in Snohomish County in several years, according to health officials.

Emergency department visits associated with flu have increased in Kitsap and in Washington since December, according to Kitsap Public Health. Young children, older adults, people who are pregnant, and people with health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from flu.

“The death of any child is a profound tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones,” Kitsap Public Health District Health Officer Dr. Herbie Duber said. “We don’t always think of flu as a serious illness, but it can be life-threatening for community members, especially those who are at higher risk of severe disease, and we can all take steps to help protect them.”

Though flu activity typically peaks in late winter and declines in spring, Dr. Duber said it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. Flu shots are effective for reducing flu symptoms and preventing severe illnesses.

“We are still very much in the midst of flu season,” Dr. Duber said. “If you are at risk for severe illness, I highly recommend you get a flu shot.”

A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for all people ages 6 months and older and is widely available at clinics and pharmacies.

