School-age teen dies from flu in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A school-age teen has died from the flu in Snohomish County.

This is the first pediatric flu death in the state this season, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this youth,” said Health Officer Dr. James Lewis. “It’s a sad reminder of the danger that influenza and other vaccine-preventable diseases pose to our community.”

A total of 10 people have died in Snohomish County from complications related to the flu, and 222 people have ended up in the hospital, according to the Snohomish County Health Department.

Across the state, as of Jan. 17, there have been 59 confirmed flu-related deaths.

The flu season typically runs from October through April, but peaks about now.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated for the flu,” Dr. Lewis said. “Even if you still catch it, the vaccine generally reduces the number of sick days you’ll take from work or school and reduces the severity of symptoms, keeping you out of the hospital.”

During last year’s influenza season, Snohomish County reported 53 flu-related deaths, the most in more than a decade, while 859 flu-related hospitalizations were reported.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six months and older.

In Washington state, children under age 19 can be vaccinated for free, and most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, cover the cost for adults. If a person still needs a COVID-19 vaccine, both vaccines can be given during the same visit.

If you get the flu, the health department says:

Stay home if you are ill

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth in indoor public spaces when flu or other respiratory viruses are circulating at high rates

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.

©2026 Cox Media Group