YMCA Counselor arrested, accused of molesting children at Redmond summer camp

REDMOND, Wash. — Detectives with the Redmond Police Department say they arrested a camp counselor this week, who is accused of molesting two children during a YMCA summer camp.

Detectives say the assaults occurred between July 8 and August 23 at Redmond schools.

18-year-old Leonardo Louie was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of child molestation in the first degree.

Detectives say if other victims have not come forward, they should give the Redmond Police Department a call at (425) 556-2500.

“We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about inappropriate actions by adults and remind them to tell a trusted adult immediately if unwanted contact occurs,” said Chief Darrell Lowe in a news release.

Conversations about sexual assault can be difficult. Additional resources can be found at the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center at (888) 998-6423 as well as on their website at www.kcsarc.org.

