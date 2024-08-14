Yelm community raises enough money to save high school sports programs

YELM, Wash. — Student-athletes at Yelm High School are eagerly getting ready for the upcoming season.

That includes C-team sports – including mostly freshmen – to help them develop and advance to JV and Varsity teams.

But, the season was nearly lost for those students after Yelm Community Schools announced last week that they were eliminating all high school and middle school “C-teams” because of a projected $8.2-million budget shortfall.

Yelm High School’s Head Football Coach Jason Ronquillo spearheaded an effort to raise $50,000 in less than two weeks to save the season for about 150 to 200 boys and girls hoping to play on these C-teams.

“There has been plenty of hope you know, they’ve been watching that needle climb every day, and it becomes more and more apparent that this community is really behind the athletics in this town,” said Ronquillo.

On Tuesday, Dinsmore Auto Group made a hefty donation to push that needle over the goal line.

“We love the community out here in Yelm, and the sports are a big part of the child’s upbringing... and learning valuable life lessons, so we thought we’d come in and help and we’re super proud to be part of it,” said Ken Dinsmore.

Head volleyball coach Heidi Deford says having a C-team will give an additional twelve to fourteen girls an opportunity to play volleyball this year.

“Broke my heart when multiple (girls) came in and said they weren’t gonna try out at all because there wasn’t gonna be a C-team and they thought they had no chance, and that’s horrible to me, I want as many girls in there I can… sports are great, they do great things.”

Yelm Middle School is still expected to lose its C-teams, along with its football program.

Meanwhile, more than $60,000 have been raised for the high school C-teams.

Coach Ronquillo says every dollar is needed, “Anything beyond this year we’ll bank and save for next year because next year we’ll be in the same boat.”

“Whether it was $5 or $25… whatever the donation was every dollar counted and it got us in the position that we’re in right now and I’m very grateful and thankful for that,” says Ronquillo.

©2024 Cox Media Group