Yearlong bridge closure begins between Everett and Mukilteo

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A big change is coming for drivers in Snohomish County.

On Wednesday, the Edgewater Bridge which connects Everett and Mukilteo, will close for about 12 months.

According to the city, the bridge which was built in 1946 is undergoing a $34 million replacement project to reduce potential damage.

The bridge is a crucial structure for the Boulevard Bluffs neighborhood, used daily by school buses, emergency responders, and homeowners.

While safe for daily use, the city says it is functionally “obsolete, structurally deficient, and currently operates under load restrictions.”

The bridge is also vulnerable to damage from earthquakes.

“If two of the three bridges along West Mukilteo Boulevard were lost in a major earthquake, nearby neighborhoods could be isolated,” the city stated in a news release.

Drivers will be detoured along State Route 525, State Route 526, and Glenwood Avenue/Merrill Creek Parkway. There will be no pedestrian access across the bridge during the closure.

The city says work will continue into early 2026 after the bridge is opened to traffic, while the contractor paves, landscapes, and installs wiring.

