In year of changes, Seattle Reign FC unveils full schedule for 2024 season

SEATTLE — Seattle Reign FC has officially released its new schedule for the 2024 season.

Reign FC will open their season at home against the Washington Spirit on March 17, before going on the road to face the Chicago Red Stars (March 23), San Diego Wave ( March 29), and Bay FC (April 14).

They’ll return home to face the Chicago Red Stars on April 21.

In early January, the team announced it would be shedding its OL Reign branding to return its original Reign FC moniker.

The Reign will look a little different on the pitch in 2024. Megan Rapinoe retired at the end of last year after a decade in Seattle, while midfielder Rose Lavelle left in the offseason to play for New York.

There’ll be some new faces as well, including newly-signed South Korean midfielder Ji So-Yun.

You can see the Reign FC’s full 2024 schedule below.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Washington Spirit / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – 1:00 p.m. PT at Chicago Red Stars / SeatGeek Stadium / Bridgeview, IL / NWSL+

Friday, March 29, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT at San Diego Wave FC / Snapdragon Stadium / San Diego, CA / Prime Video

Sunday, April 14, 2024 – 5:00 p.m. PT at Bay FC / PayPal Park / San Jose, CA / NWSL+

Sunday, April 21, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Chicago Red Stars / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – 4:00 p.m. PT at North Carolina Courage / WakeMed Soccer Park / Cary, NC / NWSL+

Friday, May 3, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. San Diego Wave FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Prime Video

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Kansas City Current / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Saturday, May 11, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT at Portland Thorns FC / Providence Park / Portland, OR / ION

Sunday, May 19, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Orlando Pride / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Friday, May 24, 2024 – 4:30 p.m. PT at Washington Spirit / Audi Field / Washington, D.C. /NWSL+

Sunday, June 9, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT at Kansas City Current / CPKC Stadium / Kansas City, MO / NWSL+

Sunday, June 16, 2024 – 1:00 p.m. PT vs. Portland Thorns FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA /CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, June 23, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Racing Louisville FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA /NWSL+

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. PT at NJ/NY Gotham FC / Red Bull Arena / Harrison, NJ / ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Sunday, July 7, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Utah Royals FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Sunday, August 25, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. North Carolina Courage / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Saturday, August 31, 2024 – 4:30 p.m. PT at Racing Louisville FC / Lynn Family Stadium / Louisville, KY / ION

Friday, September 6, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT at Angel City FC / BMO Stadium / Los Angeles, CA / Prime Video

Monday, September 16, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / CBSSN

Saturday, September 21, 2024 – 5:30 p.m. PT at Houston Dash / Shell Energy Stadium / Houston, TX / NWSL+

Sunday, September 29, 2024 – 3:00 p.m. PT vs. Bay FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / NWSL+

Friday, October 4, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Angel City FC / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Prime Video

Sunday, October 13, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. PT at Utah Royals FC / America First Field / Sandy, UT / ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Friday, October 18, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Houston Dash / Lumen Field / Seattle, WA / Prime Video

Saturday, November 2, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. PT at Orlando Pride / Inter&Co Stadium / Orlando, FL / ION

