‘Start of a new chapter’: OL Reign rebrand to team’s original moniker

The OL Reign name will be no more, with the team rebranding its original Seattle Reign FC moniker.

The team was first introduced as Seattle Reign FC from its inaugural year in 2013 through 2019, before changing to OL Reign in 2020 after French club Olympique Lyonnais bought a controlling stake in the team.

They’ve operated as the OL Reign ever since, before opting for a return to their roots ahead of their 2024 season.

“Today is the start of a new chapter for our unique club, fans and community,” said Seattle Reign FC CEO Vincent Berthillot. “Bringing back the club’s original name and identity from the 2013 season as the club prepares to enter a new era is our way of honoring the history of this club while respecting the progress and success we’ve experienced firsthand.”

“Seattle Reign FC was a founding club in this growing league, and our OGs, our supporters and our community have remained by our side from the very beginning to help pave the way for the future,” he added.





