Man robbed and shot in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Around 11:43 a.m. Saturday, a man was robbed and shot in downtown Seattle.

According to Seattle Police, the victim was walking near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South King Street when a male suspect took cash the victim was holding.

The suspect fired his gun and hit the victim after he gave chase.

Police transported the victim, who had been grazed by a bullet, to Harborview Medical Center.

During the investigation, police found damage to a vacant building but were unable to find the suspect.

Robbery Detectives are leading the investigation and are requesting anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group