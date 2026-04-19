5M pounds of trash, 600K needles removed in Seattle ahead of World Cup

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle is ramping up cleanup efforts ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

A new Seattle Clean City report showed crews and volunteers removed 5.3 million pounds of trash last year — including more than 660,000 needles. It took nearly 32,000 volunteer hours to make it happen.

“Seattle’s strength has always been its people,” Seattle Council President Joy Hollingsworth said. “This work shows what’s possible when neighbors, community groups, and the city come together with shared responsibility and pride for our neighborhoods.”

“As we look ahead to welcoming the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this work reflects our commitment to our community,” Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) General Manager and CEO Andrew Lee said. “We’re focused on building clean and healthy neighborhoods and making sure our city looks its best for our residents, businesses, and visitors every day.”

The city expects 750,000 visitors later this year for the World Cup.

In 2025, the city expanded its illegal dumping camera pilot. Officials said it reduced incidents at some hotspots from dozens per year to zero.

The program launched in 2023, using motion-activated cameras.

“These cameras are installed in areas with frequent illegal dumping. When motion is detected, the camera plays a deterrence message,” a post read on the city’s website. “If motion continues, it captures images of the individuals or vehicles for review.”

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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