Seattle police respond to three armed robberies overnight

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to three separate armed robberies overnight.

Officers believe that the first two robberies were likely conducted by the same suspect, due to the proximity and timeframe. They could not yet confirm if the third was connected.

Incident 1 - Southwest Holden Street

911 dispatch first received a report of a robbery along Southwest Holden Street at 12:51 a.m. on Friday. The suspect allegedly walked into the location wearing all black, said they had a gun, and told the clerk to give them the money from the store. The clerk complied. Police said that no gun was seen, just implied. Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect.

Incident 2 - Southwest Admiral Way

Just four minutes later, at 12:56 a.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a robbery along Southwest Admiral Way. The suspect allegedly entered the store, showed a handgun, and told the clerk to hand over the money from the store. The clerk complied, and the suspect then left and fled northbound. According to SPD, the suspect was described as a Black male wearing all black clothing.

The King County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit arrived and said they had a similar robbery earlier in the evening. In that instance, two subjects were working together. Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect.

Incident 3 - Beacon Avenue South

At 1:15 a.m., 911 received a report of a robbery along Beacon Avenue South. Two men in their late teens to early 20s allegedly entered a store armed with handguns. They demanded available cash and were able to grab the entire cash drawer before running from the scene. The two suspects were described as men wearing dark clothing.

King County Sheriff’s Office responded with K9 support to try to track the suspects. According to SPD, the track ended abruptly a few blocks from the scene, giving the police the impression that the suspects had access to a vehicle.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Office about the incident they allegedly responded to earlier in the evening.

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