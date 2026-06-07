Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office SUV hit by car during DUI investigation

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says someone slammed into a deputy’s parked patrol vehicle during a DUI investigation this weekend.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

It happened on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. on the northbound Highway 3 offramp overpass to Luoto Road.

The deputy had parked his marked SUV on the shoulder of the overpass to investigate a suspected DUI driver. The department says the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights were fully activated at the time.

While the deputy was away from his vehicle conducting the investigation, the department says a 22-year-old man driving a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back of the SUV.

The driver of the Hyundai ended up with some minor injuries because of the crash.

He later told investigators that he saw the flashing emergency lights but thought the SUV was parked entirely out of the lane of traffic.

A preliminary investigation at the scene showed no signs of impairment from the driver of the Hyundai.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

©2026 Cox Media Group