WSU study finds how humans and animals can coexist in a Guatemalan forest

Researchers from Washington State University (WSU) have discovered a model where humans and wildlife can share a forest without harming the environment.

The study, published in Conservation Biology, reveals that the Uaxactun community-managed forest in Guatemala, where residents engage in legal logging and subsistence hunting, maintains wildlife numbers comparable to those in protected areas, according to a release from WSU.

“Our goal was to see how different conservation strategies, strict protection versus managed use, are really working for the wildlife that live there,” said Daniel Thornton, an associate professor at WSU’s School of the Environment and senior author on the study.

The research team, led by study author Lucy Perera-Romero, used camera traps over two seasons to take photos of 26 mammal and bird species across 1,500 square kilometers.

Local hunters and birders familiar with the terrain helped to support the research effort, WSU said.

The findings indicate that while the community-managed forest supports similar species richness as protected areas, some vulnerable species like Baird’s tapir and white-lipped peccary avoid areas with high human access.

The study also highlights the importance of large mammals in maintaining forest health, as they spread seeds and help store carbon, which is crucial for climate stability, researchers said.

The Uaxactun community’s successful forest management practices have been recognized as a model for sustainable use and conservation, supported by the Forest Stewardship Council certification and community involvement.

