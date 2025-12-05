WSP’s ‘Operation Human Freight’ uncovers 11 trafficking victims at Pierce County truck stop

The Washington State Patrol says nearly a dozen people were arrested during an overnight sting called “Operation Human Freight,” an effort that deployed undercover detectives to identify trafficking victims and people involved in promoting prostitution across Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties.

WSP said its Commercial Vehicle Division launched the operation after observing concerning activity around several truck stops in the region.

Detectives set up a base the night of Nov. 25 at a truck stop in northern Pierce County near the I-5 corridor, where officers focused on identifying possible victims and the people exploiting them.

Over the eight-hour operation, officers contacted 11 women who were determined to be victims of prostitution or human trafficking, according to WSP.

Advocates from Kitsap County and the FBI were on site to connect those individuals with services, resources, and follow-up support.

A 41-year-old Tacoma man with 19 prior felony convictions was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

WSP said he is facing charges related to human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

The operation resulted in arrests for the following crimes:

Trafficking, 2nd degree

Promoting prostitution, 1st degree

Promoting prostitution, 2nd degree

Driving under the influence

Chief John Batiste said the operation reflects the agency’s emphasis on identifying and protecting vulnerable people.

“This operation demonstrates our determination to hold traffickers accountable and safeguard vulnerable members of our community,” he said. “We will continue to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners to disrupt these criminal networks.”

©2025 Cox Media Group