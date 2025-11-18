WSP seeks driver after pedestrian injured in Renton hit-and-run

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on State Route 900 in Renton on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP said the collision was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 near 164th Avenue Southeast.

The caller told dispatchers that a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then drove away.

Additional reports indicated the vehicle continued south and turned onto Southeast May Valley Road shortly after the crash.

When troopers arrived, the pedestrian had already been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators collected debris and other evidence from the roadway.

According to WSP, the vehicle involved is believed to be a silver or gray Honda Accord from model years 2018 to 2022.

The car is expected to have noticeable damage, including a missing passenger-side mirror that broke off during the collision.

Anyone with information that could help troopers identify the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Detective Ford at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

