WSP investigating 2 shootings on I-5 allegedly involving light blue Nissan

The Washington State Patrol is investigating two shootings that both happened on I-5 on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

According to the WSP, one shooting was on southbound I-5 near South 320th Street in Federal Way, injuring one person.

The other was on northbound I-5 near 200th in SeaTac.

The WSP believes both shootings involved a newer light blue Nissan 350Z with a spoiler.

The driver is believed to be a white man in his 30s to 40s with a handgun. The WSP said he was the only one in the car. He was last seen exiting to Interurban.

The victim was transported to Harborview.

The WSP sent a photo of the victim’s car.

If you have any information call 911.





