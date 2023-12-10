WSP detectives seek witnesses after pedestrian killed in crash

BERMERTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for witnesses of a “vehicles versus person fatality” that happened on the State Route 3 offramp to Finn Hill in the dark hours Sunday morning.

Law enforcement says they don’t know what car hit the pedestrian, but that the pedestrian was killed in the crash. They were found by a passerby later that morning.

WSP is now looking for information or witnesses to the crash or the person who was hit.

If you can help, WSP asks that you call (360)-731-1108.

