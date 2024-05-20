Sleuth your way to better grocery deals: Insider tips on store savings

Inflation cooled slightly in April, but grocery prices are still higher than this time last year. And shoppers in Western Washington say it still feels way too expensive.

“When you go to the grocery store, everything is just so high,” said Nathan Makay, who lives in Spanaway.

These days, consumers need to jump through more hoops to save a few dollars. And there are things you’re not doing that’s leaving money on the table.

Mike Rhea at the Puyallup Fred Meyer says the number one way to save? You need to have the store app.

“In my opinion, it’s probably the most important thing to have on you,” Rhea said.

For example - at Fred Meyer for the week of May 15-21, avocados were on sale via digital coupon for 99 cents. Without “clipping” the coupon, shoppers who just punch in their phone number end up paying $2.50 per avocado. And shoppers who don’t put in their rewards number will be charged $2.99 per avocado.

Safeway and Albertsons have similar steep deals only on digital coupons.

DIGITAL COUPON TIPS :

You can “clip” all the coupons before going to the grocery store

If the store has bad signal, connect to the store’s Wi-Fi to continue using the app

Use the app to scan an item to make sure you’ve already clipped the coupon for the sale

After scanning the item, you must check the box next to the coupon in order to save the deal

Shopper Lea Robbins-Roark says she misses the old coupon days.

“I don’t have the app,” Robbins-Roark said. But says now she’s thinking twice. “Definitely – that’s for sure,” she said.

TIP: Fred Meyer says if an item on sale is sold out, don’t be afraid to ask an associate.

“Just grab one of us. We’ll see if we have it in the back. Maybe even give it off a raincheck or on different item,” Rhea said.

TIP: As for other store sales, you must carefully read the fine print.

Each sale item typically shows multiple price tags. For example, Fred Meyer often has blue-tagged “mix and match” sales, where if you buy five participating items, you get a dollar off each item. That means the blue price tag shows the price for if you buy five or more participating items (cereal, popcorn, condiments, etc.). The yellow tag is the normal sale price. And the black and white price tag is what non-reward members are charged.

KIRO7 found Cheerios that are $4.29 normal price, or $2.99 with the store card. But if you buy five boxes (or five participating items), that knocked the price down to $1.99 per box – a price per ounce that rivals Costco prices – but without having to commit to Costco’s volumes.

TIP: If you get gas at Fred Meyer, Friday is a good day to grocery shop. That’s because shoppers get four times the fuel points on Fridays. That means if you spend $25 dollars at Fred Meyer on Friday, you earn 100 points – or 10 cents off per gallon.

TIP: Rhea with Fred Meyers says another tip his family uses is to plan meals around the sales that week.

“If we see it’s on ad, we’re going to go and buy the chicken this week,” Rhea said. “Plan it out that way based on what we’re seeing in the ad and based on the coupons,” he said.

KIRO7 viewer Gayle Cory Betz shared another tip – she says to know your prices. That’s a tip many experts share as well.

TIP: Have a list in your phone, or a notebook of what is a good deal for an item, or what you’re willing to pay. For example, $1.99 for tomatoes on the vine, $3.99 for ground turkey, $2.99 for ground beef, and $1.99 for chicken breast are good deals you’ll able to find in the Seattle area in May of 2024.

When you know something your family uses is a good deal, it’s time to stock up. For example, Fred Meyer’s current sale of $4.99/ 12 pack of Coke or Pepsi soda works out to 41.6 cents per can. Costco’s prices of $15.99/35 pallet case equals 45.7 cents per can.

Figuring out how to understand the coupons at the stores where you shop can be a time investment up front but pays off in the long run. Rhea says store associates are always willing to help if you’re having trouble.

“Show them how to go through and navigate the app, how to download those coupons. You know, worst case scenario, we can’t get it. We’re going to take care of the customer,” Rhea said.

©2024 Cox Media Group