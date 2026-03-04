WSP announces emphasis patrols on routes to and from Washington State University for Spring Break

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says troopers will be conducting emphasis patrols during spring break as drivers head to and from Washington State University.

WSP says the patrols, running from March 12 to March 22, are in response to an increase in fatal crashes around spring break travel.

In 2025, Troopers saw 44 fatal crashes in District 6, which includes Grant, Kittitas, Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties.

“Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 and 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass,” WSP said in a release.

The patrols will focus on speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving, WSP said.

