WSDOT warns drivers ahead of potential winter weather

The threat of snow may hit some neighborhoods in the Puget Sound this week, especially on the morning commute, and WSDOT is asking people to make sure they are prepared when they head out.

Casey Conley with WSDOT tells us drivers could see a little bit of wintry mix, including snow, sleet, and ice.

“You never know when or where winter weather is gonna happen,” Conley said.

We spoke with former truck driver Paul Bratcher, who said he isn’t a fan of the cold, because this kind of weather brings out the worst in drivers.

“People driving too fast for weather conditions, icy roads, they slide all over the place,” Bratcher said.

WSDOT says they are more than ready for whatever comes their way.

“The preparations are something that begins in the summer with ensuring we have product for roads and ensuring crews are trained and ready to respond,” Conley said.

He tells us they have brine, salt, sand, and plenty of people on standby, ready to go.

Conley said staying home is best if you have the option, but for those of you who still have to commute no matter the weather, WSDOT has a warning.

“Have chains and know how to use them, have a snow scraper, a snow brush, warm clothes, jumper cables, maybe some water and snacks,” added Conley.

