WSDOT tackles paving, drainage work, traffic signals across region this week

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is working on a variety of projects this week across western Washington.

Operations include paving, drainage work, electrical installations, and traffic signal alterations.

Lane closure on SR 16 west approaching Gorst

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, the left lane of State Route 16 (SR 16) will close near Anderson Hill Road at milepost 28, approaching Gorst.

During the closure, the WSDOT maintenance crews will repair the roadway shoulder west of the SR 166 underpass.

Drivers should anticipate congestion in the area and plan accordingly.

Lane, ramp closures on SR 167 and North Meridian Avenue in Puyallup

WSDOT crews are entering the next step of the new State Route 167 (SR 167) Completion Project. Work includes electrical installations, traffic signal adjustments, and restriping.

To complete this work, contractor crews for WSDOT will close lanes and ramps at the SR 167/North Meridian Avenue interchange in Puyallup nightly, Monday, Oct. 20, through the morning of Friday, Oct. 24.

Lane closures Monday, Oct. 20 and Tuesday, Oct. 21

8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of southbound SR 167 from SR 410 to North Meridian Avenue will be closed.

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of northbound North Meridian Avenue will be closed.

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of southbound North Meridian Avenue will be closed.

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of northbound SR 167 from North Meridian Avenue to SR 410 will be closed.

Full closure Wednesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 23

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The southbound SR 167 ramp to westbound State Route 512 (SR 512) will be closed.

SR 167 Completion Project

The SR 167 Completion Project builds 6 miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma.

The new expressway will be built in stages. The first stage of work completed the new Wapato Way East bridge and State Route 99 (SR 99) roundabout in Fife. The second stage builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma. It’s scheduled to open in 2026.

Work on the third stage between SR 161/North Meridian Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between North Meridian Avenue and I-5 will begin in 2026.

The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

Overnight SR 99 lane closures planned Oct. 20-25 in SeaTac, Des Moines

Lane closures on both directions of SR 99 are planned from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, Oct. 20, until Thursday morning, Oct. 23, between SR 516 in Des Moines and South 200th Street in SeaTac for paving and utility work.

The right lanes on westbound State Route 516 (SR 516) and northbound SR 99 also will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

This nightly work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled due to rain.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT are nearly finished with a project that repaved 2 miles of SR 99 between SR 516 and South 200th Street. The project also upgraded sidewalks along this corridor to modern Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Construction will finish later this fall.

Lane, ramp closures I-5 and SR 509 in south King County continue Oct. 20-25

There will be lane and ramp closures on I-5 and State Route 509 (SR 509) for paving and drainage work, part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

I-5 lane closures

Monday, Oct. 20 through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. — up to two lanes of northbound I-5 will close overnight between SR 516 (Exit 149) and South 200th Street/Military Road (Exit 151).

Monday, Oct. 20 through the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — up to two lanes of southbound I-5 will close nightly between South 200th Street/Military Road (Exit 151) and SR 516 (Exit 149).

SR 509 lane closures

Monday, Oct. 20, through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — one lane of northbound SR 509 will close overnight from South 188th Street to South 176th Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, through the morning of Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — one lane in each direction of SR 509 will close nightly between South 188th Street and South 176th Street.

SR 509 ramp closures

Monday, Oct. 20, through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. — the Des Moines Memorial Drive South ramp to northbound SR 509 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, through the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — the southbound SR 509 exit to South 188th Street will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

