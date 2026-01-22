WSDOT looking to make SR 99 more pedestrian, bike friendly in SnoCo

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is studying potential changes to the SR-99 highway in Snohomish County, with a focus on making it more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

This initiative is part of the state’s Complete Streets requirement, aimed at enhancing safety and mobility along the highway.

The section of highway under study stretches from 212th Street Southwest to Airport Road.

WSDOT officials explored several improvements based on collected community feedback.

Locals expressed significant concerns regarding pedestrian safety and the difficulties of crossing the highway.

“It’s literally so hard. That would be my only thing, like maybe just more ways for pedestrians to cross. That’s an issue,” said local Trista Dedmon.

The study proposes various improvements, including better bus service, enhanced lighting, slower speeds in pedestrian-heavy areas and more controlled crossing points.

A mock-up of one concept shows landscaped medians, between north and south lanes, and as a buffer between traffic and pedestrian and bike paths.

When asked if the highway would need to be narrowed to achieve this, Josh Shippy from WSDOT said, “We’re not talking a large amount of narrowing either, it’s just by a foot or half a foot for the change in context that we need for the reduction in speeds.”

Despite the proposed changes, some residents have expressed skepticism.

“I don’t particularly like the median idea. It takes up space that can be used for traffic,” said Jerry Johnson, another nearby resident.

“I don’t think it’s worth the cost nor the effort if they could focus more on maintaining the roads and improving the roads, shift that money over there,” local Joe Ambriz, said, questioning the necessity of the improvements.

WSDOT is also looking into changes at the SR-99 and SR-525 interchange, which may involve realigned ramps and new traffic signals as part of the overall study.

The timeline for when these proposed changes may be implemented is still being discussed by WSDOT.

Further updates regarding the study and potential developments will be provided as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group