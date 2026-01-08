WSDOT keeps busy with nightly lane closures in Des Moines, Fife, Bellevue

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has a number of late-night projects this week that could delay your evening plans.

In short, the SR 509 Completion Project, SR 167 Completion Project, and the I-90 Sunset Creek fish passage project will bring lane closures through Des Moines, Fife, and Bellevue.

SR 509/Interstate 5 – Des Moines

Monday, Jan. 5, through the morning of Friday, Jan. 9. Lane and ramp closures on I-5 are necessary for crews to pave the roadway. Lane and ramp closures on SR 509 are needed for crews to install concrete barriers and guardrails.

I-5 lane closures:

Monday, Jan. 5 through the morning of Friday, Jan. 9

7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. – One lane of northbound I-5 will close nightly between S. 272nd Street (exit 147) and SR 516 (exit 149).

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to two lanes of southbound I-5 will close nightly between SR 516 (exit 149) and S. 272nd Street (exit 147).

I-5 ramp closures:

Monday, Jan. 5 through the morning of Friday, Jan. 9

9:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The northbound I-5 exit to 24th Avenue S. will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The 24th Avenue S. ramp to the SR 509 Expressway and southbound I-5 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The southbound I-5 exit to SR 516 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 509 lane closures:

Tuesday, Jan. 6 through the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of southbound SR 509 will close overnight between S. 188th and South 176th streets.

Wednesday, Jan. 7 through the morning of Thursday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of northbound SR 509 will close overnight between S. 176th and South 188th streets.

SR 509 ramp closures:

Wednesday, Jan. 7 through the morning of Thursday, Jan. 8

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The northbound SR 509 exit to S. 160th Street will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

Interstate 5 – Fife

Beginning Monday, Jan. 5, in Fife, commuters will have multiple lane closures, giving contractors plenty of room to complete bridge work over I-5 near the Fife curve.

Monday, Jan. 5 through the morning of Friday, Jan. 9

8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close between 62nd Avenue E. and Porter Way nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

11 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close between Porter Way and 62nd Avenue E. nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

Friday, Jan. 9 through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 10

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close between 62nd Avenue E. and Porter Way nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close between Porter Way and 62nd Avenue E. nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

Interstate 90 – Bellevue

Two weeks of weeknight lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-90 in Bellevue started Monday, Jan. 5, for installation of overhead message signs.

Westbound I-90 closures:

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday through Friday, Jan. 5-9 and Jan. 12-16:

Up to three lanes between I-405 and 161st Avenue S.E.

Ramps to northbound and southbound I-405.

On-ramps from 142nd Place and 148th, 150th, and 156th avenues S.E.

Off-ramp to 150th Avenue S.E.

Eastbound I-90 closures:

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday through Friday, Jan. 5-9 and Jan. 12-16:

Up to three lanes between I-405 and 150th Avenue S.E.

Northbound and southbound I-405 ramps to eastbound I-90.

Off-ramp to 142nd Place S.E.

Signed detours will guide people around ramp closures.

