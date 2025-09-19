WSDOT having a little fun as new tolling comes to SR 167

RENTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

It turns out that state agencies can have a little fun from time to time.

I had the pleasure of working the afternoon traffic desk Thursday when former KIRO Newsradio producer and good friend Nicole Thompson texted me a picture. It was a shot of the new toll signs on southbound SR 167 between Renton and Auburn. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Good To Go! are testing the new multiple destination signs as the new tolling system and equipment are preparing to roll out later this year.

Where the prices for those three trips would be was the word “sntchh,” to be read as snitch. Thompson asked if this was intentional or if the signs had been hacked. It’s not like we haven’t seen the Department of Transportation (DOT) signs all over the world hacked with funny or even not-so-funny messages.

I reached out to WSDOT, and yes, its workers have a sense of humor.

“Nothing wrong with a little bit of fun sometimes,” Good To Go’s! X post read, with a winking emoji.

It turns out that WSDOT has been posting various words on its signs for about a month. Adam, a regular listener to KIRO Newsradio, wrote me, “I have seen that for days on those signs.”

Even the anchor of “Seattle’s Morning News,” my good friend and co-worker Charlie Harger, told me he has seen the messages for a while. Not sure why he didn’t tell me before.

Hopefully, the funny messages are sinking in. The new tolling system is set to go active this fall. Drivers who want to use that HOT lane for free as an HOV will have to purchase a flex pass, or they will be charged a toll for being in the lane. The signs will display prices for different destinations. You pay the price for your destination that you see when you enter the toll lane. You are only charged one price.

If you see any funny DOT signs, be sure to let me know. Well played, WSDOT. Well played.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

