Your dog could have a beer named after it for a night by this Everett brewing company

EVERETT, Wash. — "Washingtonians love two things: great beer and great dogs. So we’re teaming up with Scuttlebutt Brewing to celebrate both, and your pup could be the star of the night," the Everett Animal Shelter wrote.

In comes the Paws & Pints photo contest.

The contest is hosted by the Everett Animal Shelter, in partnership with Scuttlebutt Brewing, to raise funds for the shelter.

Enter your dog’s best photo, then rally your friends and family to vote. Every $1 vote supports the animals at Everett Animal Shelter and helps your dog climb the leaderboard.

You can enter and vote here.

The top vote‑getters will score amazing prizes, including a Scuttlebutt beer named after the Grand Prize winner during our celebration party. All five top dogs will take home prizes and bragging rights.

The grand prize winner gets a Scuttlebutt beer named after their dog for the evening during the winner’s celebration party at Scuttlebutt Taproom.

The grand prize winner also gets two crowlers of Scuttlebutt beer with their dog’s winning photo on the label, a $50 gift card to Scuttlebutt taproom, a $50 gift card to Mud Bay, and more.

The winners-- grand prize, two runners up, and honorable mentions-- get a Scuttlebutt-branded dog leash autographed by Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

See more info on the prizes here.

Photo submissions and voting opened March 27 and close at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

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