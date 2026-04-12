Six teens vandalize, steal cars, and cause $50,000 in damage, Bremerton police say

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department (BPD) says that four boys and two girls between the ages of 14 and 15 were arrested following a crime spree on April 9.

After multiple cars were reported stolen, more calls came in to police about broken car windows, damaged interiors, and stolen property, BPD said.

One resident reported that items inside her car were stolen and strewn across the road, before the group did a burnout on top of them, according to a press release.

Another suspect allegedly kicked down the door of an occupied home in Bremerton and was scared away by barking dogs inside the home.

As police were searching for the suspects, all were found in a stolen car at a local YMCA before they ran from police.

BPD says the car was linked to the robbery of a homeless person earlier in the morning.

Two were arrested at the YMCA, while the rest were later found at different locations around Bremerton.

Bremerton police say 20 officers across multiple agencies responded.

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