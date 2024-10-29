WSDOT employee life-flighted after being hit on SR-206

MEAD, Wash. — A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance employee was seriously injured Monday while working.

They were life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit by a car on State Route 206 near Peone Road in Mead.

According to WSDOT, the employee was struck as they were working to remove a deer from the side of the road.

As of Monday afternoon, the employee is in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

WSDOT shared the news, adding, “At this time, our thoughts are with our coworker and their family.”

