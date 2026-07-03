93-year-old woman dies in Seattle house fire

SEATTLE — One woman is dead after a fire engulfed a two-story home in Seattle’s View Ridge neighborhood this morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a woman called 911 to report the fire at around 7:30 a.m. She told SFD that she heard a “large boom” before spotting the fire burning out back.

She also told SFD that she lives in the home with her 93-year-old mother.

The caller evacuated herself safely as firefighters responded, but flames quickly spread from the deck to all floors of the residence, firefighters say. Heavy smoke and debris hampered their search operations, and crews had to pull back.

After they got the fire under control, they reentered the building and found the caller’s mother, who did not survive.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning to fully extinguish the flames and assess the damage.

None of the responding firefighters were injured, and no other homes were impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

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