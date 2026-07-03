Summer makes a comeback just in time for 4th of July celebrations

Looks like summer knows what it’s doing, because the weather will improve right in time for the 4th!

We’re waking up to a few pockets of drizzle and light showers across Western Washington on Friday morning. Yesterday’s weather system has moved off to the east, but it left us with plenty of clouds, so don’t be surprised if you run into a few spotty showers through the morning.

The good news is that things improve as we head toward lunchtime. We’ll dry out, although the clouds will be slow to break. By late afternoon, though, we should finally see some sunshine mixing in with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the forecast is actually shaping up pretty nicely. Both the Fourth of July and Sunday start with morning clouds, but we’ll see increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be right around where they should be for early July—generally in the mid-70s around Seattle.

Saturday’s clouds may hang around a little longer than Sunday’s, so expect a bit less afternoon sunshine on the Fourth. And if you’re heading out for fireworks Saturday night, it could get a little breezy, so just be extra careful if you’re lighting anything yourself.

As we head into Monday, high pressure strengthens a bit more, making it the warmest day of the stretch. That’s especially good news if you’re heading to the World Cup match—temperatures should reach around 80 degrees in Seattle. It’ll be a little cooler right along the water, but overall it’s looking like a fantastic summer day.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see a few more clouds drift back in with highs settling into the 70s. There’s a small chance of a little rain late Wednesday or Thursday, but confidence is still pretty low on that.

One thing that doesn’t look likely is any major heat next week. It’ll stay comfortably warm, but with several dry days in a row, fire danger will continue to slowly increase.

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