Seattle police arrest 17-year-old connected to series of robberies

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies targeting small businesses across King and Pierce counties.

Police believe a group of youths is connected to these robberies, which primarily included convenience stores and beauty supply stores.

The investigation was initiated after officers responded to a robbery report on May 31 at a gas station along Aurora Avenue North. A 68-year-old victim told officers a man robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim reported being punched in the face before the suspect fled with about $100 in cash. The suspect in that specific incident was described as a young man wearing a yellow and pink face mask and a dark blue jacket.

Seattle police Sgt. Brian Whicker said the investigation uncovered information leading them to similar pattern robberies across the region.

“They [the suspects] were targeting businesses from Lakewood, to Issaquah, to Bellevue, to Seattle,” Sgt. Whicker said. “The suspects entered the stores armed and aggressively pointed firearms, causing significant fear to all victims involved.”

Seattle police are working closely with investigators from the Bellevue Police Department, Renton Police Department, Kent Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, and Issaquah Police Department.

Sgt. Whicker also noted that the suspects stole anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars, specifically targeting small businesses, and even revisiting some businesses multiple times.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the Seattle Police Crime Department Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

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