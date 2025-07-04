WSDOT: Delays along Highway 101 on Olympic Peninsula due to removal of fish barriers

OLYMPIC PENINSULA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced some delays on Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula this summer.

The department will be removing barriers as part of a fish passage construction project to relocate aquatic life in streams along 101. WSDOT said in a release.

WSDOT’s ‘Coastal 29′ project started in the Summer of 2023 and is estimated to be completed by Fall of 2027.

Estimated construction schedules show the project is being completed in phases with the majority of this summer’s construction taking place in Grays Harbor County, according to a WSDOT map.

For more information on construction locations along Highway 101 this summer, visit wdsotblog.com

