WSDOT to close both directions of SR 104 for at least 35 days to restore fish habitat

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) needs to shut down a major east-west connector between Lake Forest Park and Shoreline for a fish passage project.

Starting Thursday at midnight, both directions of State Route 104 (SR 104)/Ballinger Way Northeast at 35th Avenue Northeast will close for at least 35 consecutive days. However, WSDOT warns us that this project could potentially stretch to 44 days. Multiple factors are at play, including the culvert installation and weather.

Fish passage project shuts down SR 104

During the closure, contractors will replace the existing six-foot-wide culvert that carries Lyon Creek beneath SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast with a 24-foot-wide structure and make habitat improvements near the waterway. Crews will take advantage of this closure to finish sewer upgrades on adjacent local streets. This will eliminate the need for an additional closure at a later date.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will close all travel lanes and sidewalks on SR 104 at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Signed detours will guide pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles around the work zone, which will be active 24 hours a day.

This project got underway in July, and this lengthy closure is the final stage. However, some pavement work and final striping could be pushed off until the spring of 2026, depending on weather conditions.

Once complete, the fish barrier removal project will open nearly 7.5 miles of potential upstream habitat to native and migrating fish, including Chinook, Coho, Steelhead, Sockeye, Sea-Run Cutthroat, and resident Trout.

The one-mile detour route is through a residential area, and drivers should plan on delays, especially if they are heading to the Edmonds ferry terminal. During this closure, drivers can expect added volumes on SR 522 as some commuters opt to avoid the detour route on SR 104/Ballinger Way Northeast.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

