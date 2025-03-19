Wrongful death suit filed against WA trooper accused in deadly DUI crash

RICHLAND, Wash. — A firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was killed in a crash involving an off-duty Washington State Trooper who was allegedly driving under the influence.

On March 1, WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen was driving her personal vehicle on SR 240 in Richland when she is said to have hit a motorcyclist, 20-year-old Jhoser Enmanuel Vega-Sanchez, in the oncoming lane while making a turn.

Vega-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents allege Clasen was driving under the influence and that she had “an odor of intoxicants coming from her person.” Clasen did not wish to take field sobriety tests or blood test initially. She has yet to be charged.

Benton County prosecutors said Clasen was arrested and held for 72 hours on probable cause for committing a crime and was released from jail without bail on March 3. That same day, Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger recused his office from the case because the trooper worked out of a local office. Since then, the Spokane Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has taken over the case.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the motorcyclists’ family by Tamaki Law, asking for an unknown amount of damages.

Clasen and her husband are named in the suit, though it is unclear why the latter is mentioned.

In the suit, the family is “requesting judgement against the defendants” and is seeking compensation that a court deems “just and equitable,” as well as attorneys fees.

“These devastating losses were entirely preventable,” said Tamaki Law attorney Jeff Kreutz. “Our clients are seeking justice, accountability, and change to ensure no other families endure the same heartbreak caused by impaired driving.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Vega-Sanchez’s family to help cover funeral expenses.





